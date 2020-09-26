1/1
Denise Clark
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Clark

Oct. 2, 1960 - Sept. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Denise Clark was born to Lora and Earline (Gill) Huddleston in Tupelo, MS on October 2, 1960 and passed away September 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Denise was preceded in death by her father, Lora Huddleston, mother, Earline Gray, sister, Elizabeth Huddleston, and brother, Franklin Huddleston.

Denise was a deeply committed wife and mother. She believed in working hard to achieve success. Denise worked primarily in the medical industry. She married the love of her life, Bobby Clark on November 29, 1999.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Clark; two children, Terry Huddleston and Durron Summerlin; two daughters by marriage, Keisha Woolfook and Dorrie DePriest; four grandchildren; four sisters, Linda Fey (Lance) Brown, Anjie Davis (Willie Joe) Brimits, Earlie (Willie) Huddleston, and Shirley Huddleston; and two brothers, Lora Huddleston and Stacy (Rochanda) Huddleston.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Viewing will occur from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordamortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved