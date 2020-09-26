Denise Clark
Oct. 2, 1960 - Sept. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Denise Clark was born to Lora and Earline (Gill) Huddleston in Tupelo, MS on October 2, 1960 and passed away September 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Lora Huddleston, mother, Earline Gray, sister, Elizabeth Huddleston, and brother, Franklin Huddleston.
Denise was a deeply committed wife and mother. She believed in working hard to achieve success. Denise worked primarily in the medical industry. She married the love of her life, Bobby Clark on November 29, 1999.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Clark; two children, Terry Huddleston and Durron Summerlin; two daughters by marriage, Keisha Woolfook and Dorrie DePriest; four grandchildren; four sisters, Linda Fey (Lance) Brown, Anjie Davis (Willie Joe) Brimits, Earlie (Willie) Huddleston, and Shirley Huddleston; and two brothers, Lora Huddleston and Stacy (Rochanda) Huddleston.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Viewing will occur from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
