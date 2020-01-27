|
Denise D. Hodges
June 7, 1955 - Jan. 24, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Denise Deborah Hodges, age 64, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born June 7, 1955 in Berrien Center, one of four children of Herman “Pete” and Esther Bennett. She married Robert Elmer Hodges July 17, 1976 in Dowagiac.
Denise was an amazing homemaker. She loved cooking, baking, and crafting. She adored her six grandsons, spoiling them any chance she had. She was skilled in knitting and crocheting. Denise was a Kids of the Kingdom Children's Minister for many years. Most of all, she was an amazing wife. Robert states, “She was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Denise will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of over forty-four years, Robert Hodges of Dowagiac; one daughter, Stephanie (William) Huser of Osceola, Indiana; one son, Scotty (Stacy) Hodges of Dowagiac; six grandsons, Christian Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Joshua Bryant, Scotty Hodges II, Tyler Hodges, and Jeremiah Hodges; one sister, Beva (Roger) Little of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol Baur; and one brother, Larry Bennett.
Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020