Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise D. Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise D. Hodges Obituary
Denise D. Hodges

June 7, 1955 - Jan. 24, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Denise Deborah Hodges, age 64, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born June 7, 1955 in Berrien Center, one of four children of Herman “Pete” and Esther Bennett. She married Robert Elmer Hodges July 17, 1976 in Dowagiac.

Denise was an amazing homemaker. She loved cooking, baking, and crafting. She adored her six grandsons, spoiling them any chance she had. She was skilled in knitting and crocheting. Denise was a Kids of the Kingdom Children's Minister for many years. Most of all, she was an amazing wife. Robert states, “She was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Denise will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of over forty-four years, Robert Hodges of Dowagiac; one daughter, Stephanie (William) Huser of Osceola, Indiana; one son, Scotty (Stacy) Hodges of Dowagiac; six grandsons, Christian Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Joshua Bryant, Scotty Hodges II, Tyler Hodges, and Jeremiah Hodges; one sister, Beva (Roger) Little of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol Baur; and one brother, Larry Bennett.

Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -