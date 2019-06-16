Denise Eady



July 17, 1952 - June 12, 2019



NILES, MI - Denise Y. Eady, age 66, died at 10:49 pm June 12 at West Woods - Niles, Michigan. She was born in Detroit and attended school at Electric Light & Ferry Street schools, Niles, and Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Network, Cassopolis & Gateway Services, Benton Harbor.



She is survived by her sister Janice who resides in Niles and three brothers, Robert of Herndon, Virginia, Lynn and wife Melanie of Appleton, Wisconsin, Douglas and husband Dwayne of Santa Fe, New Mexico. There are four nieces & nephews, Katherine of Grand Rapids, Anne Marie of Reston, Mitchell of Allendale, and Bennett of Appleton.



Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Robert in 2015 and Aileen in 2000.



Denise lived most of her life in Niles at Misty Acres and most recently at Woodland Terrace. She was active in her community participating in many activities including church, Special Olympics, Niles Association for Exceptional Citizens and Lovability. She worked at the Niles Burger King, Holiday Inn, and Gateway.



Family and friends will gather for a celebratory Memorial Service Saturday, June 22 from 1-3pm with a Remembrance Service starting at 1pm, at Signal Point Club, 1475 W. River Rd., Niles, Michigan 49120.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the following groups: Caring Circle Hospice, 4017 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan, Michigan 49107; or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.



Memories of Denise may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary