Dennis A. Nicolas



Dec. 15, 1942 - June 11, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Dennis A. Nicolas, 76, of Bremen, passed away peacefully after a long illness at 10:35 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Dennis was born on December 15, 1942 in Winamac, the son of the late William and Lydia (Shedrow) Nicolas. Dennis graduated from Mishawaka High School, class of 1961. He worked for South Bend Lathe for many years before he retired. Dennis was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He proudly showed off his 1961 Chevy Impala at many car shows. His hobbies included bowling, water skiing, and he donated blood every chance he could. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha of Bremen; seven children, Scott Nicolas of Mishawaka, Todd (Lori) Nicolas of South Bend, Maureen Rinard of South Bend, Janet (Brian) Herreman of Elkhart, Kathy (Dave) Severson of Gurnee, IL, John (Kris) Hatfield of Ft. Worth, TX, and Jeff (Carrie) Hatfield of Lantana, TX; 12 grandchildren, Lydia Nicolas, Bobby, Lauren, and Jeffrey Lewis Rinard, Aaron and Kevin Pigors, Michael and Elena Severson, Steven and Christopher Hatfield, and Daisy and Grant Hatfield; as well as one great-granddaughter, Zoey Pigors. He is also survived by one sister, Marcella Nielsen of Monticello, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Nicolas; and sister, Margaret Van Buskirk. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm TODAY, Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the church or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.