Dennis C.
“Denny” Cripe
Oct. 14, 1946 - Nov. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dennis Charles “Denny” Cripe, 74 years old, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born October 12, 1946 in South Bend, IN to the late Maxwell and Helena M. Cripe.
Denny was adopted by parents of German heritage and raised Catholic. His brother was also adopted by different birth parents. His adoptive parents told him his birth parents were also of German heritage. Denny grew up in South Bend and lived on the west side of town until he was seven. The family moved to the east side of town where he lived until he was 26. His father was a chemist at Bendix and his mother was a musician in the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.
Denny went to Catholic grade school and had some Jewish neighbors who had a big influence on him. He liked the food, the tradition, and the rituals. He and their children sometimes attended each other's religious services. Denny was sent to Howe Military Academy his freshman year and graduated from there. Two things he learned from his parents were persistence and impatience. These two traits served him well when Denny joined the United States Marine Corps. He first served from 1966 to 1968. The most significant historic event was Kennedy's assassination, which occurred three years before he enlisted. The motto of the Marine Corps, “Semper Fide/is” (‘'Always Faithful'') was followed every day of his life. His friends, of which he had many, will attest to this.
After the Marines, Denny attended Indiana University while also apprenticing to be a plumber. He got married and his wife died. He rejoined the Marine Corps in the Marine Corps Reserves and eventually left due to health reasons. He was married a second time but that ended in divorce. When asked about his personal relationships he put it this way, “I try to get along with everyone, I try to like everyone, I didn't do well with wives.” Over the years Denny was a cook, Marine, plumber, FFL, and a teacher for over 20 years with the South Bend Community School Corporation. He retired from Forest G. Hay Elementary school where he taught the 3rd grade.
Three of the most important things to Denny were his friends, his country, and his faith in people. While others were burning their draft cards, complaining about the draft, or leaving for Canada, Denny joined the Marines. This obit is in part derived from an interview I did with Denny in 2016 for a class at Bethel. Denny agreed to the interview to help me pursue my education. His concern was that he might hurt the paper, but it could not have been written without him. To a great teacher, a Marine, and a Great friend, “Ooh Rah!” You will be missed Denny.
