|
|
Dennis Charles Hogan
Dec. 17, 1941 - April 18, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dennis Charles Hogan, 78, passed away unexpectedly, during the evening on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Alexandra; son, Michael ( Dani ) Hogan; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Emily, as well as, his many great friends throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry V. and Irene (Larsen) Hogan, as well as his brother, John “Tom” Hogan.
Dennis was born in Escanaba, MI in 1941. He graduated from Escanaba High School with High Honors and went on to Western Michigan University and earned a BBA Degree. He was a founding member of Beta Alpha Psi / Accounting Society.
On August 22, 1964 Dennis married Alexandra Jarosz at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Birmingham, MI.
In October of 1966 he was drafted into the United States Army. After completing Basic and Infantry training, he went on to graduate from Officers Candidate School (OCS) in Fort Bennington, GA. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany with the 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry. He earned the Army Commendation Medal, among others.
When he returned from the Army he went to work in Niles, MI at Lybrand, Ross Bros, and Montgomery, a public accounting firm, and earned his CPA. He went on to work at LaSalle-Dietch in Elkhart, IN, running one of their subsidiaries until his retirement.
He loved his family, golf, and the Packers. He met many challenges head on -- after suffering a stroke that left him with a left side paralysis, he relearned how to play the game of golf with only one arm. He played in regular golf games for nearly 25 years after his stroke, turning most of his playing partners into quick friends. The way he carried himself with his disability was an inspiration to many. He will be missed dearly by friends and family.
A special thank you to Dr. Michael Strzelecki for his many years of great care. It was appreciated.
There will be a private Memorial Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St. , South Bend, IN 46601, https://feedindiana.org/ or The First Tee of Michiana (a wonderful golf program that introduces children to the game) at https://www.firstteeindiana.org/locations/michiana-home/. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020