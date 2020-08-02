1/1
Dennis F. Cackowski
1950 - 2020
Dennis F. Cackowski

Jan. 31, 1950 - July 26, 2020

NAPLES, FL - Dennis F. Cackowski, 70, of Naples, FL, formerly of Mishawaka passed away on Sunday, July 26 in Naples.

He was born on January 31, 1950 to John F. and Martina (Speybroeck) Cackowski. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving Dennis is a brother, Frank J. Cackowski of Mishawaka. Dennis was a Teacher with the PHM System for 33 years.

As per Dennis' wishes there will be no visitation and no services; cremation has taken place.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the Cackowski family, please visit our website, www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
