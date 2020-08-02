Dennis F. Cackowski
Jan. 31, 1950 - July 26, 2020
NAPLES, FL - Dennis F. Cackowski, 70, of Naples, FL, formerly of Mishawaka passed away on Sunday, July 26 in Naples.
He was born on January 31, 1950 to John F. and Martina (Speybroeck) Cackowski. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving Dennis is a brother, Frank J. Cackowski of Mishawaka. Dennis was a Teacher with the PHM System for 33 years.
As per Dennis' wishes there will be no visitation and no services; cremation has taken place.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of St. Joseph County.
