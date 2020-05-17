Dennis James Freel
July 2, 1947 - May 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis James Freel, 72, passed away peacefully after a long hard battle with Leukemia on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dennis was born July 2, 1947 in South Bend to the late George and Joyce (Newman) Freel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy and John Freel. On May 1, 1971 Dennis married his loving wife, Jacqueline (Jozwiak) Freel. She survives along with a son, Michael J. (Amy) Freel and his family, Benjamin, Matthew, Ashley, and Luke; a daughter, Denise M. (Doug) Pope and her family, Tyler and Robby; brothers, David (Danette) Freel, Richard (Lynn) Freel, and Thomas Freel; and a sister, Susan Freel. Dennis retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, corn hole, crossword puzzles, boating, and watching sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, 535 Barnhill Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
July 2, 1947 - May 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis James Freel, 72, passed away peacefully after a long hard battle with Leukemia on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dennis was born July 2, 1947 in South Bend to the late George and Joyce (Newman) Freel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy and John Freel. On May 1, 1971 Dennis married his loving wife, Jacqueline (Jozwiak) Freel. She survives along with a son, Michael J. (Amy) Freel and his family, Benjamin, Matthew, Ashley, and Luke; a daughter, Denise M. (Doug) Pope and her family, Tyler and Robby; brothers, David (Danette) Freel, Richard (Lynn) Freel, and Thomas Freel; and a sister, Susan Freel. Dennis retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, corn hole, crossword puzzles, boating, and watching sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, 535 Barnhill Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.