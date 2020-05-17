Dennis James Freel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis James Freel

July 2, 1947 - May 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis James Freel, 72, passed away peacefully after a long hard battle with Leukemia on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dennis was born July 2, 1947 in South Bend to the late George and Joyce (Newman) Freel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy and John Freel. On May 1, 1971 Dennis married his loving wife, Jacqueline (Jozwiak) Freel. She survives along with a son, Michael J. (Amy) Freel and his family, Benjamin, Matthew, Ashley, and Luke; a daughter, Denise M. (Doug) Pope and her family, Tyler and Robby; brothers, David (Danette) Freel, Richard (Lynn) Freel, and Thomas Freel; and a sister, Susan Freel. Dennis retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, corn hole, crossword puzzles, boating, and watching sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, 535 Barnhill Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved