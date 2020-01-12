Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Dennis James Shultz

Dennis James Shultz Obituary
Dennis James Shultz

June 6, 1950 - Jan. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis James Shultz, 69, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in South Bend.

Dennis was born June 6, 1950 in Mishawaka, to the late Charles Levi and Elizabeth (Black) Shultz.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969 and was Honorably Discharged as a 2nd Petty Officer in 1973.

He married Robin A. Stites on September 10, 1976 in Mishawaka; she passed away August 15, 2008.

Dennis was a private contractor for twenty-two years. He was an active member of the Faith United Methodist Church, where he was a chairman on the board of trustees and also was a lay servant for the church when the pastor was gone.

Surviving are his two sons, Patrick Jon (Sarah) Shultz of Montello, Wisconsin and Jeffrey Donald Shultz of Phoenix, Arizona. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Samantha Adair Shultz and Patrick James Shultz; two sisters, Janet M. (Michael) Baxter of Cary, North Carolina and Ellen L. (Bruce) Bystrom of Mishawaka; a brother, Charles E. (Judy) Shultz of Hudson, Wisconsin; and nephews, Brian (Tami) Eshult, Timothy (Erinn) Swoveland, and Matthew Marshall; and niece, Katie Baxter. He was also known as Uncle Denny the Great to 8 great-nieces/nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 10 AM at the church.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 802 East Ewing Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613 with Pastor Larry Chrisman officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith United Methodist Church, 802 East Ewing Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613.

Online condolences may be directed to the Shultz family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
