Dennis King
1954 - 2020
Dennis King

July 31, 1954 - August 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis, 66, passed away on August 4, 2020.

Dennis was born July 31, 1954 in Wichita, KS to the late Thomas E. King and Margaret H. (Gruber) King. Dennis is survived by his former spouse, Candace King, along with his daughters, Tracie and Callie King, his sister, Pamela H. Kelb (John), brothers, Thomas E. King II, Michael. R. (Janine) King and his twin brother, David J. King. Also surviving Dennis are his nephew, Josh L. King and his niece, Tammy Cross, as well as many other extended family members.

Dennis worked in the commercial Heating/Cooling field for many years. He loved fishing and being outdoors. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
