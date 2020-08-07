Dennis King
July 31, 1954 - August 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis, 66, passed away on August 4, 2020.
Dennis was born July 31, 1954 in Wichita, KS to the late Thomas E. King and Margaret H. (Gruber) King. Dennis is survived by his former spouse, Candace King, along with his daughters, Tracie and Callie King, his sister, Pamela H. Kelb (John), brothers, Thomas E. King II, Michael. R. (Janine) King and his twin brother, David J. King. Also surviving Dennis are his nephew, Josh L. King and his niece, Tammy Cross, as well as many other extended family members.
Dennis worked in the commercial Heating/Cooling field for many years. He loved fishing and being outdoors. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
