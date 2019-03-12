Dennis Kraft



Dec. 30, 1935 - March 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis “Denny” Kraft, born December 30, 1935, a man of gentle spirit who loved his family, his Lord, and the joy of his work covering sports for 40 years, passed away March 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital with his family who loved him by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie Kraft. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 60 years, Janice Kraft, and his children, Deborah (Michael) Bussert of Cumming, GA, Donna King of Tekoa, WA, Denise Kraft of Pompano Beach, FL, Dawn (Dale) Kraft of Syracuse, IN, and Douglas (Veronica) Kraft of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Erin Bussert, Courtney Toth, Jonathan Bussert, Cassandra Oliva, and Sofia Oliva, and a 6th grandchild, a grandson expected March 27. He is also survived by two siblings, Judith (Ray) Behling of South Bend, IN and Vernon (Susan) Kraft of Appleton, WI. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, he had ambitions to be a sports writer. Upon his return to South Bend, he became the sports writer/sports editor of The Times until it ceased publication in 1966. Denny joined The Elkhart Truth the following day and served as a sports writer/sports editor until retiring in 2002. Dennis covered high school football from season openers to state tournaments. He also was a football beat writer for Notre Dame, The Chicago Bears, and the Indianapolis Colts. He was fortunate enough to staff the 1989 Fiesta Bowl and two Super Bowls. Denny also staffed the first two football games ever played at the Hoosier (RCA) Dome. He also belonged to the Elkhart Women's Association Hall of Fame, Elkhart Bowling Hall of Fame, Michiana Bowlers Association Hall of Fame, Indiana Sports Writers and Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and Indiana Football Hall of Fame.



His father, Harry Kraft, was a member of the Indiana Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame, Wisconsin ASA Hall of Fame, and the National ASA Hall of Fame. Denny followed in his father's footsteps as a fast pitch softball player in the U.S. Army and locally until he was 50 years old.



