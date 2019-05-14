Dennis L. Anson



ELKHART, IN - Dennis L. Anson, 69, of Elkhart, died Thursday morning, May 10, at the Center for Hospice Care after an extended illness. Friends and family may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola, where the service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Kerry Clear of Hillcrest United Methodist Church and Pastor Denny Olsen of Adamsville Road Church of God will officiate. Dennis was born May 2, 1950, in South Bend to Elizabeth (Milcoff) and Jerry Anson. They are deceased. He graduated in 1968 from LaSalle High School in South Bend and served in the U.S. Army until 1971. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star. On May 7, 1977, he married Marilynn Olsen in South Bend. She survives with his two daughters, Tina Garrison and Rebecca (David) Allen; and son, Dean, all of Elkhart; seven granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, David (Peggy) of South Bend, Robert "Bebo" of Buchanan, MI, and Olen (Pam) of Bremen; a sister, Sharon (Joe) Haynes of Melbourne, KY; one stepsister, Virginia; and three stepbrothers, Jack, Skip, and Tom Rogers. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bud Rogers; and a brother, Daniel Anson. Dennis worked for Metro Waste Co. in South Bend, Stratto-Tower in Elkhart, and retired from Atwood Products, formerly Kemberly Inc., as a production supervisor. He also worked part time at Lowe's in Elkhart. In 1982, he joined the Elkhart City Police Department as a member of the Reserves, retiring as a lieutenant in 2006 after 24 years of service. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a former member of the Elkhart Conservation Club and loved watching old war movies and westerns. But his true passion was playing the role of Santa Claus for 27 years at both public venues and private events. Memorials may be given to the Elkhart Fraternal Order of Police, Hillcrest United Methodist Church, or the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care. To share a remembrance of Dennis or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.