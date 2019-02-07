Dennis L. “Bud”



Bettcher



April 11, 1960 - Feb. 3, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Dennis L. “Bud” Bettcher, 58, residing in Lakeville, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on April 11, 1960 in South Bend, IN, to Dennis and Karen Bettcher, both of whom preceded in death. On May 12, 1984 in Lakeville, he married the love of his life, Susan N. Houk, who survives. He is also survived by his five children, Dennis (Alisha) Bettcher of Litchfield Park, AZ, Brandon Bettcher of Lakeville, Kelsey Bettcher of Lakeville, Katlyn Bettcher of Lakeville, and James Bettcher of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Grace, Isaiah, Hope, Mihayla, and Braxton; two sisters, Tonya (Chic) Stanley and Dawn (Sid) Myrick; three brothers, Mike (Patti) Bettcher, Rodney (Cindy) Bettcher, and James (Erica) Bettcher, all of Lakeville; a special little girl who was like a granddaughter, Kylah Smith; and by numerous extended family members and friends.



Dennis was a lifelong resident of Lakeville where he graduated from LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School. He retired from J.W. Green Development. Dennis was a member of Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church and the Lakeville Conservation Club. He was a loving husband, father, and papa. His grandchildren were the apples of his eyes. While Dennis' last year was met with health challenges, he met each one with God's assurance of a life in heaven with Christ awaiting him. Dennis was blessed with an abundance of supportive family members, friends, and neighbors. The family would like to thank the physicians and the nursing staff at Memorial Hospital along with his wonderful dialysis nurse, Donna, for their compassionate care.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Steven D. Cox officiating. The family will receive friends prior to services from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis Bettcher may be made to the Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church Building Fund, 4291 Michigan Road, Plymouth, IN 46563.