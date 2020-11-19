Dennis L. Rogers
Oct. 4, 1945 - Nov. 13, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Dennis L. Rogers, 75, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an illness.
He was born on October 4, 1945 to the late Charles L. and Betty E. (Ingole) Rogers in LaPorte, IN, and was a lifelong resident of New Carlisle, IN.
Dennis graduated in 1964 from New Carlisle High School, before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country during the Vietnam War.
He retired in 2008 from Honeywell in South Bend, IN, where he worked for 25 years as a CM/Design Specialist.
On May 20, 1966, he married Jean L. Ryan at the United Methodist Church in New Carlisle, IN.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean L. Rogers of New Carlisle, IN; a daughter, Erica S. (Brett) Schascheck of Rolling Prairie, IN; two sons, Charles P. (Lisa) Rogers of Plainfield, IN and Donald E. (Michelle) Rogers of Hudson Lake, IN; his sister, Sandy Davis of New Carlisle, IN; sisters-in-law, Joan (Rodney) Mayfield and Judy Ryan; nine grandchildren: Sean, Shannon, and Colin Rogers; Zeena (Nathan) Hoover and Ryan Rogers; Jasmine, Jackie, Jaycee, and Jeanie Schascheck; his beloved dog, Rocky; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dennis was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War; Past Commander of American Legion Post 297 in New Carlisle, IN; past Scout Master; and a founding core member of American Huey 369 in Peru, IN. He enjoyed woodworking.
A private family visitation and funeral will take place with burial to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W Edison Rd., #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or South Bend Animal Care and Control, 521 Eclipse Pl., South Bend, IN 46628 .
Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle, IN is handling arrangements. To make online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.