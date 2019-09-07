|
Dennis Lee
Williams, Sr.
April 11, 1955 - Sept. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis Lee Williams, Sr. passed from this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Dennis was born to the union of Evetta Winston Trice and David Williams, Sr. on April 11, 1955 in Mishawaka, IN.
Dennis was a hard-working man. He was first employed at Waste Water Management and for several restaurants as a cook. He also was very passionate about his sports.
Dennis left to mourn his passing his mother, Evetta Winston Trice; five children, Latonya, Charde, Caroline and Ryan Williams all of South Bend, IN, and Dennis, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; nine grandchildren: Tiwanna and Tionna Jennings, Ta'larra Harden, Ty'shon Crawford, Mi'Kayia, Nasya and Honesty Anderson, Aaron and Devyn Williams of Indianapolis, IN; three great-grandchildren, Ja'layia, Tye'on, and Tyshon, Jr.; and four siblings, Judy Winston Ivory, David, Sr. (Caroline), Joanne and Dale Williams. He also left behind the love of his life, Rosemary King and his close friend, Donald. Preceding him in death is his grandmother, Josie Hunter and his father, David Williams, Sr.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019