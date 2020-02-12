|
Dennis M. Banicki
May 25, 1952 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis M. Banicki, “too tall” 67, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
He was born on May 25, 1952 to Eugene F. and Therese M. (Grabarz) Banicki in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. He was preceded in death by his father.
Dennis was retired from the 7-Up Bottling Company in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Supervisor for 10 years.
Dennis is survived by his loving mother, Therese M. Banicki of South Bend, IN; two sisters, Denise (John) Edwards of Mishawaka, IN and Gina (Mike) Beyer of Toano, VA; one brother, Gino Banicki of Salt Lake City, UT; two nieces, Abby Beyer and Donna (Bryon) Woodward; two nephews, Jonathan (Stacey) Beyer and Alex Banicki; and many other extended family.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish and a graduate of LaSalle High School and Ball State University. Dennis was an avid fan of Notre Dame, the Cubs, and the Bears. He also had a fondness for reading books and politics.
Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A Private Committal Service will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020