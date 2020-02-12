Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Banicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis M. Banicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis M. Banicki Obituary
Dennis M. Banicki

May 25, 1952 - Feb. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis M. Banicki, “too tall” 67, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

He was born on May 25, 1952 to Eugene F. and Therese M. (Grabarz) Banicki in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. He was preceded in death by his father.

Dennis was retired from the 7-Up Bottling Company in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Supervisor for 10 years.

Dennis is survived by his loving mother, Therese M. Banicki of South Bend, IN; two sisters, Denise (John) Edwards of Mishawaka, IN and Gina (Mike) Beyer of Toano, VA; one brother, Gino Banicki of Salt Lake City, UT; two nieces, Abby Beyer and Donna (Bryon) Woodward; two nephews, Jonathan (Stacey) Beyer and Alex Banicki; and many other extended family.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish and a graduate of LaSalle High School and Ball State University. Dennis was an avid fan of Notre Dame, the Cubs, and the Bears. He also had a fondness for reading books and politics.

Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A Private Committal Service will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -