Dennis Michael
Brennan
Feb. 20, 1949 - August 26, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Dennis Michael Brennan, 71, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Patrick and Ruth (Gauding) Brennan. On February 29, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Jane A. (Swartz) Koebel-Brennan, who survives. Dennis is also survived by one brother, Tim (Geneva) Brennan of L'Anse, Michigan, and three nieces, Erin (Christopher) McIntyre of L'Anse, Michigan, Mary (Zach) Peterson of Holmen, Wisconsin, and Kelsey Brennan of L'Anse, Michigan. Dennis was a 1967 graduate of St. Joseph High School, graduated from St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas in 1971, and received his law degree in 1974 from University of Puget Sound Law School. He was a lawyer for many years at Brennan & Brennan PC lawyers in South Bend, Indiana. Dennis was an avid deer hunter who hadn't missed an opening day in forty years. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, and his Labrador Retrievers, especially Bella. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, South Bend, Indiana. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in L'Anse Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation, Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 in Dennis's honor. An Irish Wake will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
.