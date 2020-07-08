Dennis “Denny” Nimtz
May 7, 1956 - July 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Denny Nimtz, 64, died July 6 in South Bend. Survivors include mother, Margaret Nimtz; children, Sarah, Phillip, & Dennis Nimtz; grandchildren, Selena & Sirgeo Hernandez; four great-grandchildren; & siblings, Sharon Herban, Gail Walsh, Rick & Gary Nimtz. He loved being outdoors hunting, boating, & skiing. Services 11am Thurs., July 9, in St. Peters UCC of South Bend with calling at 9:30am. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.