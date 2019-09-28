|
Dennis P. Umprovitch
Nov. 28, 1944 - Sept. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dennis P. Umprovitch, 74, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the home he built. He was born on November 28, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Alfred and the late Stephanie (Golen) Umprovtich. Dennis was a proud United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. On May 3, 1969 he married Carolyn A. (May) wife of 50 years. In 1972 Dennis and Carolyn moved to Canada and started their family. After 15 years living in canada Dennis and his family settled in South Bend, Indiana. Dennis is survived by two daughters, Margaret (Terry) Umprovitch-Brown, Arizona and Andrea (Shawn) Jenkins of South Bend, Indiana; six grandchildren who were the apple of his eye, Brooklyn, Caleb, Isaiah, Manhattan, Lexington and Dellancey. Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Alfred Sr., Thomas (Carol), Gerald (Diane), Donald (Gigi), Robert , and twin brother Phillip (Shirley). He retired from the City of South Bend where he was the heating inspector for all of St. Joseph County. Visitation for Dennis will be from 3:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix dr, South Bend, IN 46628. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 pm prior to the Mass in church. In honor of Dennis, Memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The family would like to thank the numerous medical staff and relatives and friends that physically and emotionally and cared for Dennis and his family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019