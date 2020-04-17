|
|
Dennis R. Schafer
May 11, 1936 - April 15, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Dennis R. Schafer, 83, a lifelong Lakeville resident, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born May 11, 1936 in Lakeville, a son of the late Ralph & Ethel (Nolan) Schafer and was a graduate of Lakeville High School.
On April 14, 1956 in Lakeville, Dennis was united in marriage to Theodora “Teddy” Jeddeloh. They observed their 64th anniversary the day before he passed. Along with his loving wife Teddy, he is survived by their daughter, Virginia (Jose) Velez of Chicago, IL; their son, Paul E. (Lisa Martin) Schafer of El Cajon, CA; four grandchildren, Aaron Schafer, Angela Kerns, Jessica Velez, and Nathan (Ellen) Velez; one great-grandson, Eric Kerns; his sister, Naomi (Doyle) Rodenbeck of Onsted, MI; and his brother, Duane (Elaine) Schafer of Fort Myers, Florida. He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Dean Schafer.
Dennis held several jobs throughout his lifetime, including working in the milk industry, farming, and owning his own insurance agency. He was a longtime Councilman on the St. Joseph County Council District F and was a group home manager with Corvilla. He was a longtime member of Lakeville United Methodist Church.
Private services will be held at 2 pm EST (11 am PST) on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lakeville United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian White officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Schafer may be offered to the Lakeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24, Lakeville, IN 46536. The Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Schafer family. Online condolences may be sent to the Schafer family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Live Streaming of these services will begin at 2 pm EST, and 11 am PST. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Dennis Schafer's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020