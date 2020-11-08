Dennis “Denny” Severns
Sept. 19, 1929 - Nov. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dennis “Denny” Severns, 91 years old, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in South Bend. He was born September 19, 1929 in Rochester, IN to the late French and Bernice (Apt) Severns. On October 1, 1950, Denny married the love of his life, Nancy Newman, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Denny is survived by his daughters, Cathy Sobieski of Mishawaka, IN, Jennifer (Mark) Jozwiak and Laura (Matt) Purser, both of South Bend; sons, Kenneth Severns of South Bend, James (Toni) Severns of South Bend, Robert (Dan) Severns of Indianapolis, IN, and Douglas (Carrie) Severns of Mishawaka. He is also survived by his 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. The family would also like to give a thank you to his neighbor, Pat Paturalski, for always being there for Denny. Along with his parents and loving wife, Denny is preceded in death by his twin sisters, and son-in-law, John Sobieski.
Denny moved to South Bend in 1949 and eventually worked as a Machinist at Lock Joint Tube before retiring in 1998. Denny enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and camping. He was also an avid basketball fan. He loved to watch games, especially the Notre Dame women's team.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, Nov. 12, at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family starting at 10:00 am on Thursday.
Memorial contributions on behalf of Dennis G. Severns may be made to Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.