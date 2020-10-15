Denny G. Hanback



April 30, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Denny Hanback passed away at his Mishawaka home on Monday at 12:20am surrounded by the people that he loved most in the world - his children. Denny was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 30, 1946 to his parents, Grace Elizabeth and Grady Everett, who preceded him in death. He spent a great part of his childhood in South Bend and the family moved to Alabama in the 1950's. Denny often talked about growing up in the South and working in the cotton fields with his eleven brothers and sisters: Bobbie, Betty, Grady, Judy, Joyce, Sue, Mark, Alan, Terry, Ricky, and Ronnie. All but two of his siblings have preceded him in death. His two sisters remain, Bobbie Herston of Guntersville, Alabama and Joyce Gosztola of Mishawaka. Denny left home at the age of 16 and first moved to Bloomington, Indiana with his sister Sue and then up to South Bend in pursuit of better employment opportunities. It was in South Bend that he met and married Beverly Jean Carson on December 5, 1964. During the time of their marriage, they grew into a family of six, having four children, Mary Ellen, DJ (Lisa), Candace (Miguel), and Randall. Denny started working at AM General on April 29, 1969 and joined the UAW. He worked long hours so the family could purchase their first home and have everything that a young family needs. The marriage ended in 1984 but their friendship endured for over 50 years sharing in the lives of their children and grandchildren, Kody Henry, Olivia Salazar, Elijah Salazar, and Isabella Hanback. Beverly later married Howard Bucher, whom Denny often referred to as his “husband-in-law.” They became good friends and respected one another as Howard eased into the role of stepfather. The Hanback-Bucher clan became a “modern family” early on, sharing in everything together: Sunday dinners, ND football, birthdays, holidays, and all of the joys and disappointments that come with life. It was great to see that although some people cannot remain married, they can raise a family together. Our parents are a true example of forgiveness, friendship, but most of all love. After the divorce, Denny started to rebuild not only his life but a run-down old house on Mishawaka Avenue. He painstakingly renovated that house into the beautiful family home it is today - all while still working long hours at AM General. Denny did not hire contractors; he did most of the work himself, room by room, when he could afford it. He never forgot the hard times that he endured as a child and instilled in his family the importance of hard work and pride in the things that one owned. He also taught the value of being a good neighbor and a good friend. Denny retired from AM General after 44 years of service and was a legend on Mishawaka Avenue. He was always out in the yard tending to his plants and flowers or walking the Mishawaka River Walk. Denny hosted graduation parties, baptisms, first communions, and the first birthday of his precious granddaughter, Isabella Rose. Denny was the kind of guy who always helped you, whether you needed a jump start for your car or even a drink of water on a hot day. His exterior was sometimes gruff but his soul was so kind. He had high expectations of himself and those around him. He would sometimes impart his wisdom on you whether you wanted it or not. He took his health seriously; he ate right and exercised but always had a sweet tooth. He loved a piece of cake from Dainty Maid or a donut from Martin's. Denny had some real health scares throughout his life, including triple by-pass surgery and lung cancer. But Dad always bounced back with a vengeance. His pneumonia took all of us by surprise. Denny had great faith in God and was baptized into the Catholic Church into 2012. He attended St. Matthew's Cathedral in South Bend where he served as an usher. Denny was a proud grandfather and attended all of the school events. He never missed a basketball game, a volleyball game, or a rugby match for his grandchildren. There will now be an empty space in the stands where our beloved Papa used to sit, but never in our hearts. He filled them with his love. Please honor Denny's memory by voting in the upcoming election and making sure everyone has access to all of the opportunities he had in his life. Visitation is Friday, October 16, 4pm-7pm at Palmer Funeral Home, 2528 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Funeral Service is Saturday, October 17, 9:30am at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Masks and social distancing will be required and put into place at both venues. Private family burial.





