Derek Andrew Dudek
1997 - 2020
Derek Andrew Dudek

March 26, 1997 - May 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Derek Andrew Dudek, 23, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at home.

Derek was born on March 26, 1997, in South Bend to William “Bill” and Sharon Dudek. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon.

Surviving are his father, Bill Dudek of South Bend; brother, William “Billy” Nutting of Fort Wayne; and sister, Shannon (Zach) De Geyter of Osceola.

Derek worked for Praxis in Elkhart. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, hanging out with his friends and family, and he was an avid Bears fan. He also loved being an uncle to his nieces, Hayden and Addilyn DeGeyter.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
