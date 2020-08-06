Derek C. Dekker
Feb. 9, 1985 - July 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Derek C. Dekker, 35, passed away on July 31, 2020 in South Bend, IN.
Derek was born on February 9, 1985 in Mishawaka to Roy and the late Linda Joy (Platz) Dekker.
Surviving Derek is his father, Roy (Bev) Dekker; a sister, Jackie (Fred Carpenter) Dollins; a brother, Jeff (Kim) Ransbottom; two stepbrothers, Jeremy Bladecki and Ryan DeLine; uncle, David Platz; and aunts, Lynn (Jen) Young and Sandy (Junior) Bell as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Derek was a kind and loving soul who loved animals and would do anything for anyone. Derek affectionately went by the nickname “Derwood”.
A private service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a visitation one hour prior at Coalbush United Methodist Church. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required. A live stream will be available on the Coalbush United Methodist Church Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Animal Rescue of South Bend, Inc. or Addiction Recovery Centers of Indiana, Inc., 204 South Main St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
