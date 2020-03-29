|
|
Derek R. Sexton
Jan. 3, 1993 - March 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Derek R. Sexton, 27, of South Bend passed away on Thursday, March 26 at Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.
Derek was born on January 3, 1993 in South Bend to Kelly R. Sexton of Walkerton and Kelly Ann (Clark) Wright of South Bend.
He Is survived by his parents; sister, Ashley A Sexton (Allen A. Mitchell) of South Bend; two brothers, Colten R. and Caden L. Sexton of Walkerton, IN; maternal grandmother, Mary F. Clark and maternal great-grandmother, Mildred Dudeck both of South Bend; and his stepfather, Jack L. Wright, Jr. of South Bend. He is also survived by many aunt, uncles, and cousins.
Derek was in the construction and roofing business. He loved being outdoors, dirt bikes, working on cars, and being with his loving family, especially spending time with his nieces and nephews Isaac, Loki, Ozzlyn, and Freyja. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten, by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Derek's family to help with funeral expenses at 24230 Grove Street, South Bend, IN 46628.
Cremation has taken place and the family will have a Celebration of Derek's Life at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Derek's family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020