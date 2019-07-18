Home

Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devell T. Flowers


1988 - 2019
Devell T. Flowers Obituary
Devell T. Flowers

March 19, 1988 - July 12, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Devell Tyrice Flowers, Sr., age 31, of Vandalia, died peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 in his residence.

He was born March 19, 1988 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Eric and Josephine Flowers.

Devell was outgoing. He liked fishing, playing golf, basketball, and chess, and considered himself a chess master. He was known to quote his father, “The best line of any line of business is having a line of business of your own. If not, the best line of any line of business is leaving other people's business alone.”

Devell will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by daughters, Maliyah Flowers and Malaysia Flowers; sons, Devell Flowers, Jr. and Drequan Flowers; his children's mother, Amanda Gomez of Edwardsburg; siblings, including Erika (Delvon) Clark, Margurita Fowers, Eric R. Flowers, Emmanuel (Charnell) Flowers, all of Syracuse, New York, Venus Flowers-Hamilton of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Eric W. (Angel) Flowers, Sonia (Antoine) Henderson, both of Iowa City, Iowa, Lester Moore, Andre' Moore, both of Kalamazoo, Anthony Moore of Vandalia, Rita (Demetrices) Flowers-Orr of South Haven, Ronnie Flowers of Kalamazoo, and Reginald Flowers of Germany; maternal grandmother, Selessie Winters of Missouri; and a host of aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Willie D. Moore; paternal grandparents, Walter Grant and Essie Flowers; one aunt, Willa Moore; and three uncles, Larry Moore, Fred Davis, and Verne Moore.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a time of sharing memories and telling stories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019
