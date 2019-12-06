Home

Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Devon "Bud" Cartwright


1930 - 2019
April 13, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Devon W. “Bud” Cartwright, 89, of South Bend passed away on Wednesday, December 4, with his loving family by his side, at Briarcliff Nursing Center.

He was born on April 13, 1930 to the late Alford and Grace (Shoemaker) Cartwright in Silver Lake, IN.

On December 17, 1949 in Hammond, IN Bud married Gwendolyn L. Clough. She survives along with his son. Terry L. (Cory) Cartwright of South Bend; two grandchildren, Casey Cartwright of Mishawaka and Chasity Fellman of South Bend; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Eash of Mishawaka, a sister, Donna Jean Ross of Warsaw, and several nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frank J. Cartwright on June 11, 2015; sisters, Betty Thomas and Annabelle Siebers, both of Warsaw; and brothers, Hap and Junior Cartwright.

Bud retired from Weil-McLain as a boiler assembler after 28 years of service. He enjoyed camping, Notre Dame football, baseball, basketball, but his greatest joy was being with his loving family and gardening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to: Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614; or Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46628.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road. The Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Vito Rulli officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.

The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements, and expresses its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Cartwright family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.hanleyandsons funeralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
