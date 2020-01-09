Home

Devon M. Snyder

Devon M. Snyder Obituary
Devon M. Snyder

May 12, 1932 - Jan. 5, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Devon Marvin Snyder, 87, of Bremen, passed away at 6:07 am, Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Devon was born on May 12, 1932 in Wyatt, the son of the late Marvin and Dora (Hoover) Snyder. On October 17, 1968, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Witman. They lived in Elkhart and Goshen before her passing on April 30, 2011. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was involved in the Korean War from 1953-1955 as Combat Engineer. Among the medals he received was the Bronze Star. Devon had several jobs during his life. He worked for a number of years at Bendix, but his favorite job was as a Security Guard. Survivors include a brother, Julius; three sisters-in-law in Colorado, several cousins, and a companion, Marsha Schrader of Bremen. Also left behind is his dog, Lucky. Per his wishes, he will be buried next to his wife in Rice Cemetery. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
