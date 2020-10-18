DeWayne O. Honey
July 29, 1963 - Oct. 10, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI -
DeWayne Owen Honey, age 57, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 in his residence.
His life began July 29, 1963, in Elkhart, Indiana, the youngest of eight children born to Carl and Rachel Honey.
DeWayne loved fishing and working on cars. He loved music whether it be country or rock'n'roll; inside or outside, it was always on. He and Deb enjoyed watching football especially the Patriots. He loved watching movies and television. DeWayne was always spending time with his grandchildren. He spent time taking them fishing and teaching them about cars. He could also be found gardening. He was a kind-hearted man and would do anything he could for anyone.
DeWayne will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Jean Egbert; siblings, Dyanna Wissman of Middlebury, Indiana, Betsy Ottman of Elkhart, Indiana, Carol (Duane) Yoder of Goshen, Indiana, and Ellis Howard (Georgeanna) Ihnen of Punta Gorda, Florida; stepdaughter, Rachel (Corey Clinton) Csiti of Cassopolis; stepsons, Jeremiah (Shay) Egbert of Edwardsburg, Raymond (Heather) Egbert of Cassopolis, and Greg Nunez of Union; stepdaughter-in-law, Nicki McKesson of Elkhart; grandchildren, Owen, Julie, Raymond, Autumn, Raylynn, James, Alex, Malachi, Christopher, Anthony, Lexi, Samantha, Harmony, Kaitlyn, Lincoln, Suzanne, Logan, and Haley, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Nunez; sister, Virginia Carter; and brothers, Jeffery Honey and Donald Honey.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
