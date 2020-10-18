1/1
DeWayne O. Honey
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeWayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeWayne O. Honey

July 29, 1963 - Oct. 10, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

DeWayne Owen Honey, age 57, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 in his residence.

His life began July 29, 1963, in Elkhart, Indiana, the youngest of eight children born to Carl and Rachel Honey.

DeWayne loved fishing and working on cars. He loved music whether it be country or rock'n'roll; inside or outside, it was always on. He and Deb enjoyed watching football especially the Patriots. He loved watching movies and television. DeWayne was always spending time with his grandchildren. He spent time taking them fishing and teaching them about cars. He could also be found gardening. He was a kind-hearted man and would do anything he could for anyone.

DeWayne will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Jean Egbert; siblings, Dyanna Wissman of Middlebury, Indiana, Betsy Ottman of Elkhart, Indiana, Carol (Duane) Yoder of Goshen, Indiana, and Ellis Howard (Georgeanna) Ihnen of Punta Gorda, Florida; stepdaughter, Rachel (Corey Clinton) Csiti of Cassopolis; stepsons, Jeremiah (Shay) Egbert of Edwardsburg, Raymond (Heather) Egbert of Cassopolis, and Greg Nunez of Union; stepdaughter-in-law, Nicki McKesson of Elkhart; grandchildren, Owen, Julie, Raymond, Autumn, Raylynn, James, Alex, Malachi, Christopher, Anthony, Lexi, Samantha, Harmony, Kaitlyn, Lincoln, Suzanne, Logan, and Haley, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Nunez; sister, Virginia Carter; and brothers, Jeffery Honey and Donald Honey.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved