Diana Kay Bays

Diana Kay Bays

July 24, 1945 - April 28, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Diana Kay Bays, 73, of Granger, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 28 in the Heritage Point Assisted Living and Memory Care of Granger. Diana was born in South Bend on July 24, 1945 to Kenneth and Marie (Darr) Gearhart. On March 9, 1963 she married the love of her life, Thomas Bays; he preceded her in death on December 23, 2010. Diana did many jobs through her working years, from working at a beauty shop to being an owner operator of a hardwood flooring company with her husband.

Diana is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Doug) Murphy of Granger, Lisa (Sean) Burns of Osceola, and Sheila (Lawrence) Buzalski of Granger. She was the proud grandmother of 12: Holly, Derek, Elizabeth, Lindsey, Spencer, Dustin, Cassie, Briana, Suisa, Zach, Ryan, and Lauryn, and great-grandmother of 12. Diana is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Richards and Joyce Watts, both of Lakeville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Jack and Larry Gearhart.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 2, from Noon until 2:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Diana's life will be held at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.

Diana's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at Heritage Point for their excellent care and compassion in the care shown to their mother.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
