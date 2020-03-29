Home

Diana L. Grall


1945 - 2020
Diana L. Grall Obituary
Diana L. Grall

Oct. 27, 1945 - March 26, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Diana L. Grall, 74, passed away on Thursday, March 26, after an illness.

Diana was born on October 27, 1945 in Mishawaka as the daughter of Jack and Irene (DeCook) Grall.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, Jack Grall, a sister, Carolyn Cash, and a brother, Jack “Butch” Grall.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Staley of Elkhart; a sister, Ruth Ann Berry of Elkhart; a brother, Mike Grall of Edwardsburg, Michigan; and her dog, Sadie.

Diana was employed by Wells Fargo Bank in South Bend for over 25 years.

Due to the current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please see our website for updates.

Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
