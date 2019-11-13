|
|
Diana L. Hulett
Sept. 24, 1928 - Nov. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Diana L. Hulett, 91, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in her home, having been lovingly cared for by her daughter Suzan for over 10 years.
Diana was born on September 24, 1928 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Fred and Bertha M. (Wells) Owen. In 1930, she along with her family moved to Dowagiac, Michigan where she grew up, attending Dowagiac High School. She worked as a bookkeeper and checker for many years in the Dowagiac and Niles, Michigan area.
On June 6, 1946 in Dowagiac, Michigan Diana was united in marriage to Robert B. Hawks who preceded her in death on May 4, 1976. Then in 1983, she married E.H. Hulett of Niles, Michigan; he preceded her in death in January 2003.
Diana is survived by her daughters, Suzan (Harry) Eads of Mishawaka, Indiana and Vickie (William) Janssen of Decatur, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Kim (Douglas) Fecher, Kelley (Timothy) West, Rob (Sabrina) Klees, Kevin (Cheryl) Baker, Kimberly Powell, Shelley (Tim) Janssen Hindbough, and Rebecca J. (Michael) Aubuchon, twenty-three great-grandchildren, sixteen great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally Ann (James) Krueger of Marcellus, Michigan; and her sister-in-law, Marilyn (Wendt) Owen of Madison, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Baker; grandchildren, Melissa Rae Saylor and Boyd Eric Saylor; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Fred V. Owen; and her life-long friend, Kay (Stanton) Peterson.
Diana accepted her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as a teenager, while attending the Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac. She also attended Michiana Christian Embassy in Niles and her final years she attended The Vineyard Grape Road Church in Mishawaka.
There are no services planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019