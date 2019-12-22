|
Diana Louise Yoder
Nov. 11, 1952 - Dec. 13, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Diana Louise Yoder, 67, passed away in her home on Friday, December 13, 2019. She battled for 8 months with a broken hip and pelvis, and cancer. Diana was born to Albert and Dorothy (McQuinn) Ponto on November 11, 1952 in South Bend, IN. She is survived by her husband, Terry; a daughter, Lisa (Robert) Maskevich; a son, Brian (Ella) Yoder; and 2 grandsons, Blake Maskevich and Nicholas Yoder. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Sandy (John) Napieralski and Sherry Hans. Diana was preceded in death by her father, Albert, her mother, Dorothy and brother-inlaw, John Hans. On July 26, 1975 Diana and Terry were married at Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka. Also at that same location on July 7, 2017 daughter Lisa (Robert) Maskevich were married. Diana graduated from the former Jackson High School in South Bend and also from the Vogue School of Beauty Culture in South Bend. Diana officially retired this past summer from Notre Dame Food Services at the CCE, where she was liked and loved by the many who knew her. Diana loved taking care of her flowers, gardening, crafts, painting, and watching HGTV. She also loved going on vacations, especially the all inclusive ones. She also enjoyed the weekly shopping trips and lunches with her sisters. Diana and Terry enjoyed being together. They truly were a team. Diana will truly be missed! Diana generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at the Indiana School of Medicine in Indianapolis. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka IN 46545 in Diana's name. A celebration of life will be held for Diana in the near future.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019