Diana Lynn Williamson
1964 - 2020
Diana Lynn Williamson

Dec. 9, 1964 - Sept. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Diana Lynn Williamson, 55, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Center for Hospice Care's Ernestine M. Raclin House. Born and raised in Mishawaka, Diana was the youngest of parents Lottie B. Williamson (Smith) and Lawrence “Larry” Williamson. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1983. After high school, Diana dedicated over 20 years of service to Red Lobster before early retirement. A mother of one, but a mom to many, Diana Williamson was a selfless and deeply caring person who was tender to all beings of this earth.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie and Larry, and her brother, Michael Murray. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Williamson, brother Steve (Candy) Butler, and sister, Pamela Deitch.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
