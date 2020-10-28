1/1
Diane Coryn
Diane Coryn

March 20, 1946 - Oct. 22, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Diane Coryn, 74, of Granger passed away on October 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born on March 20, 1946 in Mishawaka to Alfred E. and Thelma (Blyly) LaVine. She married Robert Coryn on January 8, 1972.

Diane was a member of various area garden clubs over the years. She was currently serving as the Treasurer of GWRRA Chapter 02 in Elkhart. Diane and her husband operated their own business, Interiors Unlimited, for the past 36 years.

Diane is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Gregory Allen (Gisela) Coryn and Jason Patrick (Carrie) Coryn; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Mark (Pam) LaVine and Eric (Vivian) LaVine.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
