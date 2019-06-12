Diane (Curtis) Fitrakis



Feb. 6, 1946 - June 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Diane Fitrakis, 73, passed away June 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.



Born February 6, 1946 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Mayo and Charlotte (Fry) Curtis.



On March 10, 1980, Diane married John Russell Fitrakis. He survives her. Also left to cherish her memory are her four children: Daniel Johnson of Sunnyvale, CA, Kristin Kroh of Las Vegas, NV, Tamara Standlee of Ukiah, CA, and Stephen Johnson of Yokosuka, Japan; sister, Janell Vezzani of Elk Ridge, UT; brother, Les Curtis of Lehi, UT, and six grandchildren.



Diane was a member of the Relief Society in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was passionate about working with textiles and for many years, while living in California, she did costuming for the community theater. She loved to garden and discovered, in her later years, a great love for travel as well. She was kind, generous, warm-hearted, and eternally optimistic; and she saw every person she met as an opportunity for friendship. She will be dearly missed.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 930 Park Place in Mishawaka. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , for the cure for breast cancer.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019