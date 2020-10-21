Diane Katz



May 1, 1942 - Oct. 17, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Diane S. Katz, 78, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 1, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Nathan and Clara Gubin.



She is survived by a daughter, Heather Lawles; two grandsons, Jeremie Lawles and Connor Kaz; and a granddaughter, Abbigail Katz. She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Ira Katz, and her ex-husband, David Barry Katz.



Diane liked going to the casino and she loved dogs.



A Funeral service in her honor will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph County Humane Shelter.



Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.





