Diane L. Emmons
May 18, 1946 - Sept. 11, 2019
GREENWOOD, IN - Diane L. Emmons, 73, of Greenwood, IN, formerly of Granger, IN passed away at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 18, 1946 in South Bend, IN to the late Durard and Patricia (Heinen) Ruehle. On August 21, 1965 in Lakeville, IN she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Emmons who preceded her in death on April 9, 2013.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Kristene (Robert) Corbin of Indianapolis, IN; son, Brian (Debra) Emmons of Zionsville, IN; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six sisters, Gail (Arthur “Jake”) Plummer of North Liberty, IN, Sharon (Donald ) Hall of Lakeville, IN, Janice Wynn of New Carlisle, IN, Marilyn Albert of LaPaz, IN, Joy Wilson of LaPaz, IN and Judy (Kirt) Scherer of South Bend, IN; and two brothers, Arthur (Linda) Ruehle of Granger, IN and Gary (Bonnie) Veney of LaPaz, IN. She was preceded in death by her sister, Trudy Hoover and brother, Wayne Vena.
Diane lived most of her life in Granger, moving to Greenwood in 2014. She worked in accounting for Overhead Door Company for seventeen years. Diane enjoyed hiking, the outdoors, and especially her family. She was a very devoted mother and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Diane may be offered to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 381 N. Bluff Road, Greenwood, IN 46142. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019