Diane M. (Langs)



Karmolinski



Nov. 11, 1955 - Nov. 15, 2020



ORMOND BEACH, FL -



Diane Marie (Langs) Karmolinski passed on November 15, 2020 with her husband and son by her side. Diane was born in Battle Creek, MI and moved to South Bend, IN at an early age, where she graduated from LaSalle High School in 1973. In 1978 she moved to Florida, living in Kissimmee, Orlando, Longwood, and finally ending up in Ormond Beach. She was office manager/trainer for Kmart in Mishawaka, IN and Kissimmee, FL. She also worked for the Seminole County School Board and Embry Riddle University.



Diane is now at peace and in heaven with her father Chuck, mother Pat, sister Jannice, and brother Chuck. Diane is survived by her husband Bruce, her son Brad and his wife Whitney and three grandchildren, and her sister Lori Mann.



Diane loved sewing, the outdoors, boating, and especially her grandchildren; even though they live 1,000 miles away, she never passed up an opportunity to speak and facetime with them.





