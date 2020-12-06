1/1
Diane M. (Langs) Karmolinski
Diane M. (Langs)

Karmolinski

Nov. 11, 1955 - Nov. 15, 2020

ORMOND BEACH, FL -

Diane Marie (Langs) Karmolinski passed on November 15, 2020 with her husband and son by her side. Diane was born in Battle Creek, MI and moved to South Bend, IN at an early age, where she graduated from LaSalle High School in 1973. In 1978 she moved to Florida, living in Kissimmee, Orlando, Longwood, and finally ending up in Ormond Beach. She was office manager/trainer for Kmart in Mishawaka, IN and Kissimmee, FL. She also worked for the Seminole County School Board and Embry Riddle University.

Diane is now at peace and in heaven with her father Chuck, mother Pat, sister Jannice, and brother Chuck. Diane is survived by her husband Bruce, her son Brad and his wife Whitney and three grandchildren, and her sister Lori Mann.

Diane loved sewing, the outdoors, boating, and especially her grandchildren; even though they live 1,000 miles away, she never passed up an opportunity to speak and facetime with them.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
