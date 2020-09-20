Diane S. Maher
March 7, 1943 - Sept. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Diane S. “Di” Maher, residing in Noblesville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 7, 1943 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Matthew & Marian (Burns) Stachowicz. On August 14, 1965 in Holyoke, Massachusetts she united in marriage to Matthew Maher who survives. This year they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Diane is also survived by her two sons, Matthew (Jennifer) Maher of Indianapolis, IN and Mark (Michelle Thompson) Maher of South Bend; and two grandchildren, Bobby and Katie Maher also of South Bend. Also surviving is her sister, Carol (Bill) Desrochers of Florida. Along with her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her sister, Gail Stachowicz and brother, Robert Stachowicz.
Di started in nursing and went on to work in medical research on burns and cleft palates at Medical College of SC, and then worked in Pathology as a tech in Yuma, AZ. Diane is a past member of many clubs including Junior League, Newcomers Clubs, the Garden Club, Egrets Garden Circle, Rotary Woman's Auxiliary, St. Augustine Guild Little Sisters of the Poor, and the Day Owls in the cities where she has lived with her family including Athens, GA, Griffin, GA, North Palm Beach, FL, Orange Park, FL, and Indianapolis. Diane was an avid Bridge player. She was always on the lookout for a good SALE and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Diane's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be offered to the Maher family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
