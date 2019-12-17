Home

McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Chapel
435 S. Ironwood Dr.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
Diane Sandock

Diane Sandock Obituary
Diane Sandock

Sept. 9, 1950 - Dec. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Diane Sue (Moses) Sandock passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. A life-long resident of South Bend and a 1968 graduate of John Adams High School, Diane married Louis Sandock on September 5, 1971, and they enjoyed 48 years of married life together, with two children, Deena Lynn Abraham and Brian Jacob Sandock, and several grandchildren. The Funeral service was held at 3:00 pm Sunday at the McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Funeral Home with burial following at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, with Rabbi Bulman officiating.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
