Diane Susan Rudasics
April 17, 1946 - June 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Diane Susan Rudasics, 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1946 in South Bend, IN to the late Anthony Sr. and Margaret (VanTornhout) Rudasics. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Rudasics Jr.; and sister, C. Jean Rudasics.
Diane is survived by her brother, James Rudasics of Mishawaka.
Diane graduated from St. Joseph High School. For several years she worked as a beautician and she frequently volunteered for the Salvation Army.
The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for the kindness and compassion they gave Diane in her final months.
Memorial contributions in Diane's name can also be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545; American Lung Association
, 115 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
There are no services planned at this time for Diane. She will be buried at Highland Cemetery.
To send private condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.