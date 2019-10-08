|
|
Diane Watson
Nov. 3, 1941 - Oct. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Diane Watson, 77, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully in her residence with her loving family by her side. Diane was born in San Diego, California on November 3, 1941 to John and Lois (Frain) Mourer. Diane married the love of her life, Thomas S. Watson, in South Bend, Indiana on August 4, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2013. Diane retired from Beiger School, where she worked as a secretary for 30 years.
Diane is survived by her loving sons, Tom (Celena) Watson and Tim (Lisa) Watson. She was the proud grandmother of 3, Meghan Watson, Austin Mack Watson, and Anna Watson. She is also survived by her sister, Deb (Don) Wisowaty and their daughters, Suzanne Bowman and Stacy Weinert. Also surviving are her in-laws, Judy Zielinski, Rachel (Jim) Grummell, John Watson, Bob (Vicki) Watson, Mike (Mary Lou) Watson, Sam (Kathy) Watson, and Ric (Annie) Watson, and 23 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her in-laws, Al Zielinski, Ruth and Tom Winslow.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 9, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, 724 N. Main Street, Mishawaka where there will be visitation one hour prior to the services. Pastor Pete Jones will officiate the services with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019