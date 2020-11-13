Dianne Gentner
Paprocki
Aug. 28, 1950 - Nov. 10, 2020
CHICAGO, IL - Dianne Gentner Paprocki, 70, passed away in Chicago, Illinois, after a brief illness, Tuesday, November 10. Her husband of 43 years, Wayne J. Paprocki was at her side. Dianne was born on August 28,1950 in South Bend, Indiana, the middle daughter of the late Isadore and Elaine Gentner.
Dianne graduated from John Adams High School, and attended Indiana University completing her B.S. in Special Education. She went on to pursue a post graduate degree at DePaul University, achieving a Master of Arts with Distinction in Human Services and Counseling. Dianne taught special needs children and went on to work privately with disabled individuals. She is a devoted member of Congregation Beth Shalom, in Northbrook, Illinois.
She was a symbol of kindness and compassion to all who knew her. She was loyal and sincere with family, friends, and anyone she met. Dianne was always positive, thoughtful, and encouraging to everyone. Her greatest assets were her generosity of spirit, commitment to her marriage, and to all those she loved, and especially her faith. Her dry wit and sense of humor had a sparkle that always brought a smile.
Dianne was very proud and fiercely in love with her husband and her only grandson, and her two stepchildren, as well as the accomplishments they achieved. Her blended family provided a life full of shared experience and love. She was equally fierce in her love for her nieces, whom she embraced as her daughters. She enthusiastically participated in creating opportunities for them that significantly made a difference in the joy and adventures they experienced in their lives. Dianne loved giving gifts, surprises, and celebrations. She was always the first to break out balloons, centerpieces, and beautifully wrapped packages.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Wayne J. Paprocki; her grandson, Jake; stepchildren, Morgan and Brice; and stepdaughters, Janelle (Kent) Williams and Janeen Paprocki. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandra Gentner (Gary) Abrams, and Shelley Gentner (Gary) Katz; nieces, Erin (Drew) Abrams, Lindsay Abrams, and Rachel Katz, grand-nephews, and loving cousins.
Dianne will be greatly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched. She will remain a shining light in the hearts of her family forever.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the effort to keep everyone safe, the burial and service will be held privately, outdoors, and socially distanced with masks on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Valley Beth Shalom Congregation, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook, Illinois 60062.
