Dianne H. Jankowski
Dec. 28, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dianne H. Jankowski, 69, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Creekside Nursing Facility. Dianne was born December 28, 1950 in South Bend to the late Ervin & Rita (Cybulski) Jankowski. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Paul Jankowski. Left to cherish the memory of Dianne are her children, Traci Andrews of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Adam (Traci) Andrews of Mishawaka, and John Hall of South Bend; grandchildren, Nicholas Warman, Quentin Warman, Barbara Andrews, Olivia (Jordan) Felten, and Allyson Andrews; great-grandchildren, Leanne & Luca Felten; siblings, Chris Jankowski, Anne (Rick) Seniff, and Melanie (Ken) Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dianne graduated from LaSalle High School in 1968. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially working in her garden when she lived at home and by the pond at the nursing home. Dianne also loved watching football; she would be as vocal as anyone when there was a good play or a bad call. Dianne was such an amazing cook and passed her skills down to all her children to carry on her favorite recipes. Most of all she loved her animals, any and all kinds. It brought her such joy to be around them and now we are sure she is spending time playing with all the animals that passed before her. A Celebration of Life will be held for our loved one at a future date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Humane Society of Saint Joseph County, www.humanesocietystjc.org
or The South Bend Animal Resource Center, http://southbendin.gov/department/animal-resource-center
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
