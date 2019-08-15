Home

Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-3712
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
Dianne J. Smith


1942 - 2019
Dianne J. Smith Obituary
Dianne J. Smith

July 30, 1942 - August 11, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Dianne J. Smith, 77, of Plymouth, Indiana, passed away at 8:37 P.M. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hickory Creek of Rochester.

She was born on July 30, 1942 in Kewanna, Indiana, the daughter of Clurel Travis and Jeannette (Mutchler) Hunter. On March 3, 1989 in Plymouth, Indiana, she married James “Jim” Smith and he survives.

Mrs. Smith was founding Director for the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. She was a member of Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, and the Plymouth Church of the Brethren. In her spare time she enjoyed her canasta group and having coffee with friends.

Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Smith of Plymouth, Indiana; children, Deb Hartwell of North Manchester, Indiana, Paul Dean (Kathy) Garver Jr. of Midwest, Wyoming, Penny Garver of Adrian, Michigan, David (Lorri) Garver of Rochester, Indiana, Patrick (Tana) Garver of Kewanna, Indiana, Peggy (Randy) Graves of Logansport, Indiana, and Kari Sherwood of Plymouth, Indiana; stepchildren, Scott (Cristin) Smith of Poteet, Texas and Mike (Chasta) Smith of South Bend, Indiana, twenty-four grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, sisters, Sara (Howard) Hoffman of Rochester, Indiana, Donna (Steve) Rude of Rochester, Indiana, and Cynthia (Larry) Biggs of Logansport, Indiana; brother, Phillip (Cherlyn) Hunter of Crawfordsville, Indiana, brother-in-law, Pete Hurley of Indianapolis, Indiana, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Lou Hunter and Nedra J. Hurley; granddaughter, Hattie Garver; and great-grandson, Eugene McCarty.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Citizens Cemetery, Rochester, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Hickory Creek for her care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
