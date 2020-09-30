Dianne V . Campiti
March 6, 1945 - Sept. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Dianne Veronica Campiti, 75, of South Bend, passed away after exposure to and acquisition of the coronavirus at The Sanctuary at Holy Cross, where she lived for several years. Mom required full care due to severe rheumatoid arthritis, which showed its first signs in our mother's twenties and took a devastating toll on her body during the last ten years.
Dianne was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 6, 1945 to Stanley and Anne Grzwana, both of whom preceded her in death. Her beloved sister Dorothy (Grzywana) Jones and brother Tony Grzwana each died too young but were always in her heart.
Mom married our father, Vincent P. Campiti in 1967 and they moved to South Bend where he practiced law with May, Oberfell, Lorber and Campiti until his death in February of 1984. Mom had graduated nursing school and received her Registered Nurse License on November 7, 1966. She later obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in December of 1984. She worked as a nurse in South Bend and Florida and then as a teacher of home care nursing with Memorial Staffing until she retired in 2000.
Our mother had the brightest smile and most wonderful laugh which was always a beacon of happiness despite some difficult times. Words cannot express the absolute selfless kindness that she exuded. Yet she was assertive and certainly not afraid to speak up when she didn't like something or thought something was not as it should be. To Vincent and Steven she was the greatest mother, friend, and confidant a mother could be and an example to many. To her grandchildren, Vincent J. Campiti, Cara E. Campiti, Paige C. Salamon, and Nicholas S. Willard (who died on December 25, 2018) she was a constant reminder of undying love, gratitude and pride. Birthdays and Christmas cards were always on her mind and she strived to make sure she didn't miss a date.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Vincent M. (Deborah C.) Campiti and Steven V. Campiti; grandchildren, Vincent J. (Abigail) Campiti, Cara E. Campiti, and Paige C. (Tyler) Salamon; great-grandchildren, Vincent C. Campiti, Paisley C. Salamon, and Miles N. Salamon; nieces, Jeanine and Joanne; nephews, Lenny and Rick, and many other generations of those whom she loved dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Matthews, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, with Father Terry Fisher officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, with a Rosary recited at 4:30pm, and again on Friday, October 2, 2020 starting at 10:00am until time of service. Burial will take place 2pm EST following the Mass, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Nick Willard Live Again Foundation at nickwillardliveagain.com
. Online condolences can be left for the Campiti family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
