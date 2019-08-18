|
|
Dion Alexander
Dec. 7, 1972 - Aug. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Dion Arnez Alexander was born on December 7, 1972 in South Bend, IN to the late Augusta L. Henderson and Carrie L. Alexander. Mr. Alexander attended Spiritual Vision Church under the leadership of Pastor Elijah Thompson III. He departed this life at 6:10 AM on August 5, 2019 in South Bend, IN. Dion was blessed with three brothers, Ladell Allen of South Bend, IN, Jasper and Formont Henderson both of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Zara Shields of Chicago, IL.; four aunts, Stella Shields and Leana (James) Sawyer both of Chicago, IL, Barbara Jackson of Benton Harbor, MI, and Dorothy (Alwon) Princes of Cape Giradeau, Missouri; four uncles, George (Linda) Henderson of Chicago, IL, Johnny (Geraldine) Henderson and Henry Henderson both of Chicago, IL, and Frank (Maxine) Henderson of Memphis, TN, and a host of cousins, family, and friends. Dion was preceded in death by his parents, four uncles, and six aunts. Dion has found peace and has no more burdens to bear, let us live our lives to the fullest. A Private Viewing and Service took place at Boyd Funeral Home August 13, 2019. Special thanks to Broadway Christian Church, Kroc Center, Pastor Graylin Watson, and those who sent cards, prayers, and calls of compassion during our loss. Mr. Dion Arnez Alexander ... your memory will live on within ALL OF US!!!! Arrangements are entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com, where condolences may be shared.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019