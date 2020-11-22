Dixie K. Dalton Kaiser
Dec. 4, 1925 - Nov. 15, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Dixie K. Dalton Kaiser, 94, of Notre Dame, IN died Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by family at Raclin Hospice in Mishawaka, IN. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Dixie was born December 4, 1925 on the family farm in Graham, MO to Robert E. and Emalyn Grant Kyle. She graduated from Graham High School in 1943, and the University of Missouri in Colombia, MO in 1947 with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Frederick Jackson Dalton on February 4, 1948 and they were married for 32 years until he passed away in 1980. She then married Roger Kaiser in 1982 and they were married for 17 years until he passed away in 1999. She lived in Chillicothe, Illinois for most of her life where she was a first grade teacher at St. Edward's Catholic School and a kindergarten teacher at Rome Elementary. She was an integral member of St. Edward's Church and community and was involved in numerous ministries. She had a passion for her family and always found great joy when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was known for being the traveling Grandma and made it a priority to visit her family, particularly for special events. The most important part of her life was her Catholic faith and love of Jesus Christ. This was only strengthened later in her life, when she moved to Notre Dame, IN and found a new community at Holy Cross Village. There she developed many new interests and new friendships, especially her very dear and cherished friend, Charles (Chuck) Krcmaric and his family. She always spoke highly of the staff at Holy Cross Village where she received loving care and support for the past decade. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Jackson Dalton, and her husband, Roger Kaiser; her parents, Robert E. and Emalyn Grant Kyle; and her siblings, Helen Miller, Dorothy Lubberts, Robert Kyle, and Rachel Cole.
Surviving Dixie are her sons, Michael L. (Vicki) Johns of The Redlands, CA, Michael J. (Patricia Fleming) Dalton of Logandale, NV, Thomas G. (Lou) Dalton of Monroe, WI, Joseph K. (Karen) Dalton of Bettendorf, IA, and Robert E. (Cyndi) Dalton of Boynton Beach, FL; and her daughters, Nancy E. (Doug) Schott of Geneseo, IL, Kathryn M. (David) Parsons of The Woodlands, TX, Corinne D. (Shawn) Golestani of Flossmoor, IL, and Dorothy D. (John) Madigan of Raleigh, NC. In addition she is survived by 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aid for Women (www.helpaidforwomen.org
) or St. Edward's Catholic School, 1221 N. 5th St., Chillicothe, IL 61523.